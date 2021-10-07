Rain to clear out by Sunday: Northeast Ohio’s weekend weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain remains possible the next couple of days before skies begin to clear. The National Weather Service’s forecast for this weekend calls for rain and a chance of thunderstorms beginning in the late morning and continuing throughout the day. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 70s both Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s on Sunday. Lows each night will fall to around 60 degrees.www.cleveland.com
