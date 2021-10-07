Bank of America names first president for Greater Cincinnati

BoA officially launched its digital asset research project and released its first report on the subject. Led by Alkesh Shah, Global Crypto, and Digital Asset Strategist at Bank of America (BoA), the bank has released its first report on cryptocurrencies. The report titled “Digital Assets Primer: Only the first inning” says that cryptocurrency’s potential is “difficult to overstate.” The report from the team adds that “digital assets are too large to ignore” and that they are “creating a whole ecosystem.”

