Bank of America names first president for Greater Cincinnati

By Steve Watkins
Cincinnati Business Courier
 4 days ago
Bank of America Corp.’s rapid growth in Greater Cincinnati has led it to name a local market president for the first time.

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
