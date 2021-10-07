CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Former Fresno State basketball star among 18 charged with $4M health care fraud scheme

By Larry Neumeister, Associated Press, Tim Reynolds, Justin Walker
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAaf6_0cKItUyA00

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players, including former Fresno State basketball star and second-leading scorer in the program’s history Melvin Ely, have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.

According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

A request for comment to the league wasn’t immediately returned.

According to the indictment, the scheme developed after Terrence Williams — who began his career as a first-round NBA draft pick in 2009 — submitted $19,000 in fraudulent claims to the plan in November 2017 for chiropractic care. The claims led to a $7,672 payout for Williams.

The indictment said he then recruited other former NBA players to defraud the plan and offered to provide fraudulent invoices from a chiropractor and dentist in Southern California and a wellness office in Washington state.

At least 10 of the ex-players paid kickbacks totaling about $230,000 to Williams, according to the court papers. A lawyer who has represented Williams in the past declined to comment.

What was then the New Jersey Nets picked Williams as No. 11 in the 2009 draft. He went on to play with four franchises — the Nets, Boston, Houston and Sacramento — over four seasons as a role player, averaging 7.1 points per game. He was waived by Boston two days after his 26th birthday in 2013 and hasn’t appeared in the league since.

Among others charged was Tony Allen, a six-time All-Defensive team selection and a member of the 2008 champion Boston Celtics. His wife was also indicted. For the most part, though, the ex-players charged had journeyman careers playing for several different teams and never reached anywhere close to the enormous stardom or salary that top players command.

Another former player charged in the scheme was Sebastian Telfair, a one-time high school star in New York who was highly touted when he turned pro, though his NBA career with eight franchises never brought the stardom some had expected.

Those charged also included four NBA champions. Glen Davis, along with Allen, was part of that 2008 title team in Boston. Shannon Brown won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Melvin Ely won a title with San Antonio in 2007.

Among others who were charged, Anthony Wroten, Ruben Patterson and Darius Miles were the only players who averaged double figures for their NBA career.

Wroten averaged 11.1 points in 145 career games. Patterson averaged 10.7 points per game with six different teams. Miles, the No. 3 pick in the 2000 draft, averaged 10.1 points per game and played with four different franchises.

___

Associated Press Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds is based in Miami. AP reporter Jennifer Peltz contributed reporting from New York.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Emails show Jon Gruden called Biden a 'clueless p----'

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster Jon Gruden mocked President Biden in 2011, calling him a "clueless p----," according to new leaked emails. Gruden's emails were obtained and reviewed by The New York Times, which published details of the messages Monday evening. The report reveals a litany of...
POTUS
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent unvaccinated players, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Fresno, CA
Health
City
Washington, CA
Manhattan, NY
Health
Manhattan, NY
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Basketball
Local
California Health
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Basketball
NBC News

Why Southwest Airlines could be vulnerable to mass disruptions

Southwest Airlines passengers faced more travel woes Monday as hundreds of flights were canceled in a major disruption that began over the weekend and has led to more than 2,000 flight cancellations. More than 360 flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon and another nearly 1,000 delayed, according to...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Miles
Person
Melvin Ely
Person
Ruben Patterson
Person
Terrence Williams
Person
Sebastian Telfair
Fox News

Nobel prize given to three US-based economists

A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize for economics Monday for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage does not lead to less hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

873
Followers
344
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy