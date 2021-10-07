CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles practice report: Lane Johnson misses 2nd workout, Javon Hargrave on Fletcher Cox; Landon Dickerson on playing both guard spots

By Chris Franklin
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made his trek on the field Thursday to watch practice at the NovaCare Complex, he headed to the orange goalpost pad on the near field uprights. Wearing his sunglasses and his arms folded, Lurie watched intently as the offensive line began working on the drills while the special teams practiced in the distance. One of the linemen not taking part in the drills was starting right tackle Lane Johnson.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

Latest on Lane Johnson’s absence from the Eagles

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was not back at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday as the team prepared for their game this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. “He is not here today, still dealing with a personal matter,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Really to go any more into that…I am still going to respect his privacy. But he is not here today.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
Person
Jeffrey Lurie
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Joe Flacco
NBC Sports

Johnson rejoining Eagles as new practice week begins

After missing the Chiefs game because of a personal matter, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is rejoining the team, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported. Johnson, 31, will be at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday as the Eagles begin to practice in preparation to face the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni quietly supporting missing Lane Johnson

PHILADELPHIA — The best Nick Sirianni could do Friday was to continue to have the back of veteran offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who is dealing with a personal matter and won’t be around Sunday when the Eagles hit the road to oppose the Carolina Panthers. There is a reason Johnson...
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles’ Lane Johnson Ruled Out For Sunday Against Panthers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles officially ruled out offensive tackle Lane Johnson for Sunday against the Panthers as he continues to deal with a personal matter, but they are getting a key piece of their offensive line back. Starting tackle Jordan Mailata will play after missing time with a knee sprain. Head coach Nick Sirianni would not say if Mailata will play on the right or left side. When it comes to Johnson’s situation, Sirianni was asked about toeing the line between a professional relationship and a personal relationship with his players. Panthers star running back Christian McCaffery is officially doubtful to play in the game. So that’s one less thing the Eagles have to worry about on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Kansas City Chiefs
Norristown Times Herald

Eagles’ template for beating Panthers revealed by Cowboys

If the Eagles’ game plan truly is driven by the opponent, there is a template out there for beating the Carolina Panthers. The Cowboys rushed for 245 yards in a 38-26 win over the Panthers last week. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished drives of 75, 56 and 66 yards with three of his four TD passes. Zeke Elliott rushed for 35 of his 143 yards on the first scoring series, capping it with a one-yard run.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles practice report: Lane Johnson, 3 others sidelined; Travis Fulgham released from practice squad

The Eagles’ quick turnaround from the Carolina Panthers is underway, with the team conducting walkthroughs to prepare for their Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Want more Eagles coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. The Eagles announced that four players...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles injury report: Jordan Mailata misses practice as safety depth weakens

Jordan Mailata was the only player to miss today’s walkthrough practice which doesn’t bode well for a return this week. Andre Dillard started in the Aussie’s place on Monday and will do so again if Mailata is unable to fully recover from his knee sprain in time. The big takeaway...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Landon Dickerson aims to play better in first NFL start on Monday night

Landon Dickerson expects to play better on Monday night in his first NFL start than he did in his NFL debut. Dickerson played the first 33 offensive snaps of his NFL career last week after Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks sustained a pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve. The former Alabama All-American is slated to start in Brooks’ spot when the Eagles wrap up Week 3 of the NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
NFL
Phillymag.com

Rookie OL Landon Dickerson to Make First NFL Start at Dallas

Landon Dickerson’s first taste of NFL action didn’t go the way he would like, but the rookie isn’t making any excuses. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. Landon Dickerson wasn’t thrilled with his NFL debut against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Pressed into action due...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles use blocked punt to stun Panthers, 21-18

For most of Sunday’s game, Philadelphia’s offense looked listless. The club had another touchdown wiped off the board due to penalty, after three such instances last week. But quarterback Jalen Hurts started heating up late in the third quarter. And then the Eagles blocked a punt to set up a late go-ahead touchdown.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles practice report: Jordan Mailata likely to miss 2nd straight game; Landon Dickerson talks about his hip injury; defense prepares for Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles guard Landon Dickerson wanted to make a big impression in his first NFL start against the Dallas Cowboys last Monday night. Dickerson, the team’s second-round selection in this year’s draft, was replacing an injured Brandon Brooks at right guard. Toward the end of the game, Dickerson was...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Javon Hargrave season is already here

In 2020, expectations were sky-high for Philadelphia Eagles‘ prized free agent acquisition Javon Hargrave. Signed away from the Pittsburgh Steelers on the richest contract of any nose tackle in the NFL at the time – even if that suggestion is a bit of a misnomer, as the Eagles planned to play him as a 4-3 defensive tackle – Howie Roseman and company hoped they’d finally found a long-term partner for Fletcher Cox in the middle of the defense.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy