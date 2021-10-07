CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

La Linea cartel member linked to slaying of 9 Americans

By Julian Resendiz
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGBg4_0cKIsnXc00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexico has detained another suspect in the 2019 murder of nine Americans in the northern state of Sonora.

Federal agents and members of Mexico’s National Guard on Wednesday detained Uriel Valle Dominguez, a.k.a. “El 18,” in a house in Chihuahua City, the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release .

Mexico unveils monument to murdered U.S. women, children

Valle is charged with organized criminal activity and was immediately flown to the Altiplano 1 maximum-security prison in Toluca, Mexico, the AG’s Office said.

The suspect is now among 20 alleged members of La Linea drug cartel facing charges for the Nov. 4, 2019, ambush of a caravan of vehicles that killed three adult female members of the LeBaron and Langford families as well as six of their children.

Uriel Valle Dominguez, a.k.a. “El 18”

Mexican investigators said La Linea gunmen were involved in a territorial dispute with a Sinaloa cartel cell known as “Los Salazar” and thought the Americans’ vehicles were carrying their rivals, so they riddled them with bullets.

Fidel Alejandro Villegas – the former chief of police of Janos, Chihuahua – and Roberto Gonzalez Montes, a.k.a. “32” or “The Mute,” who was La Linea’s boss in Western Chihuahua, are the highest-ranking cartel members jailed and charged with the killings.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

“They detained ’18,’ allegedly involved in the massacre of my daughter, grandchildren and other family members,” tweeted Adrian LeBaron, father of Rhonita Miller, one of the victims. “I demand to be present at his arraignment. I need it!”

The other two adults killed in the attack were Dawna Langford, 43, and Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 29. Eight-month-old twins Tiana and Titus Miller were among the six child fatalities. Five other children survived the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Why Southwest Airlines could be vulnerable to mass disruptions

Southwest Airlines passengers faced more travel woes Monday as hundreds of flights were canceled in a major disruption that began over the weekend and has led to more than 2,000 flight cancellations. More than 360 flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon and another nearly 1,000 delayed, according to...
INDUSTRY
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonora, TX
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Three economists at US universities share Nobel prize

The 2021 Nobel Prize for economics was awarded on Monday to three U.S.-based economists, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced. Half of the prize was awarded to David Card, a Canadian-born professor at the University of California, Berkeley, for his contributions to labor economics. Card in the 1990s conducted...
COLLEGES
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinaloa Cartel#Drug Cartel#Shooting#Americans#Border Report#National Guard#Ag#Lo Necesito#Adrianlebaron#Mexican#Western Chihuahua#Borderreport Com
Reuters

Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday. Earlier, Amazon's policy required for employees to return to...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Jon Kent, the new Superman, comes out as bisexual in new comic

DC Comics announced Monday that its new Superman, Jon Kent, is coming out as bisexual in a comic scheduled for November, marking a landmark moment for the publisher. Jon has taken on the mantle of Superman after his father, Clark Kent. The issue's writer, Tom Taylor, said that "everyone deserves...
ENTERTAINMENT
WATE

WATE

1K+
Followers
341
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy