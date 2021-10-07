CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate Bargatze on Studio10 and performing in Mobile Friday night

By Joe Emer
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Comedy superstar Nate Bargatze joined us on Studio10 ahead of his two shows this Friday at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile. He talks with Joe about his time in Alabama, alligators, his anti-onion and tomato stance and more! Click on the link to see the interview!. To check on tickets...

www.fox10tv.com

