While the stakes are not as high as they were when these two squads last met in the AFC Championship a season ago, this primetime showdown in Week 5 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills has the potential to be the best game of this regular season. That's how talented both clubs are. In that playoff head-to-head, the Chiefs were victorious and moved on to Super Bowl LV, but both teams are looking to be contenders in the conference yet again in 2021.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO