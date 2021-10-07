CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Bud Dupree admits to having setbacks, redirection issue with knee

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans normally keep injury information frustratingly close to the vest, but outside linebacker Bud Dupree shined some light into what has been keeping him out of action the last two games.

Dupree suited up in the first two contests but hasn’t played a single snap in the last two, despite being active for the Week 3 contest before being ruled out in Week 4.

The 28-year-old, who admitted he tried to rush back from his torn ACL and had a few setbacks in the process, says he was having issues with redirection.

“For me, it’s my mind being ahead of my body,” Dupree said, per Paul Kuharsky. “You’ve got to let things like that kind of heal. And I rushed it, kind of let my pride get in the way. I should have waited a little longer. I was so eager to get on the field for my new team, new city, new fans, try to make my place with the players.”

Dupree continued:

“Redirecting and playing fast, physical football is my game; that’s what I do, being big, fast, and being able to change direction quickly at this size. But, when you can’t do that, it just takes a toll away from the player,” Dupree admitted.

Dupree returned to practice on Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion. It remains to be seen if he’ll be available for Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, though.

NFL
#Titans#Jaguars#Setbacks#American Football#Acl
