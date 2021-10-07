CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Restaurant chain sends corporate staff to fill in as cooks, cashiers

By WXIN, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

( WXIN ) – Starting this week, fast-food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will send about half of its corporate staff out to fill in as fry cooks and cashiers as its locations deal with a staffing shortage, according to Bloomberg .

The Louisiana-based restaurant chain is trying to hire 10,000 new restaurant workers over the next 50 days for its locations across the country. Until it can get enough workers into its restaurants, corporate staff will help fill in.

Raising Cane’s is one of many employers complaining they can’t find workers fast enough to fill a surge in job openings, with a record 10.9 million reported nationwide in July.

Massive aid from the federal government and the rollout of vaccines has supported an economic recovery, providing consumers with the financial wherewithal to spend and the confidence to return to restaurants, bars and shops.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dipped last week to 326,000, in another sign that the U.S. job market and economy continue their steady recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession. However, they are still above the 200,000-250,000 range that is viewed as consistent with a healthy labor market.

Raising Cane’s has 530 locations across the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

