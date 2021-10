A 20-year-old from Washington suffered severe burns at Yellowstone National Park after entering a thermal hot spring in attempt to save her dog. The woman was with her father at the time of the incident. The two had stopped their vehicle and exited it to look at the view. At this point, their dog jumped out of their car and ran into Maiden's Grave Spring near Firehole River. The woman then entered the water as she attempted to rescue the animal. Her father got her out of the feature. The dog was also removed.

