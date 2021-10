U.S. Bank has launched secured versions of the Cash+ & Altitude Go credit cards. Consumers with little to no credit history or a bad credit history can apply for these cards with a security deposit of $500 – $5,000. Both cards come with no sign up bonus, no annual fee and the normal earning rates. In the past U.S. Bank has graduated secured cards to unsecured cards after a period of at least one year and it’s also possible to add funds to your security deposit to increase the credit limit with no hard pull.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO