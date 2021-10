In the last five years alone, at least $2.3 billion has been laundered through U.S. real estate transactions, according to a new report by Global Financial Integrity, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. This staggering number in all likelihood just represents the tip of the iceberg and it shows that decisive action is needed to keep criminals from exploiting weaknesses in the system, and laundering money that will then be used to fund illegal activity around the world.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO