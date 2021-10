Howard K Willey age 79 of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away October 2, 2021. He was born December 1, 1941 in Leavenworth, KS the son of Howard and Elva (Smiley) Willey. He was married to Vickie Ann Baker on August 13, 1960 until her passing in February 1995 after 34 years of marriage. He married Jinnie (Behrmann) Pettigrew in 2005 until her passing in February 2021 after 15 years of marriage.