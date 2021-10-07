CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 6,310 new cases reported

By Joe Clark
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, Oct. 7, the state is reporting a total of 1,452,096 (+6,310) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 74,943 (+323) hospitalizations and 9,636 (+27) ICU admissions. A total of 6,351,910 Ohioans — 54.34% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 7,930 from the previous day.

Pfizer asks for emergency approval of vaccine for kids 5 to 11

The Department of Health reported 217 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 22,490. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is now below 6,000.

On Monday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff encouraged pregnant people to get the vaccine, saying that the majority in Ohio remain unvaccinated.

The Ohio Department of Health has also released guidance on vaccine booster doses :

  • People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.
  • People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.
  • People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.
  • People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

