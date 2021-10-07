Watch Madonna Fans Sing Along to 'Express Yourself' in Clip from Upcoming Documentary Madame X
Whatever Madonna says, goes — and she's saying never settle for less. On Thursday, Paramount+ is releasing a clip with PEOPLE from the icon's highly anticipated documentary titled Madame X, set to premiere on Friday. In the video clip, fans can watch Madonna on stage during her world tour with her daughters Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9, among others — as they sing along to her hit "Express Yourself."people.com
