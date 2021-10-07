Watch Madonna Fans Sing Along to 'Express Yourself' in Clip from Upcoming Documentary Madame X

Just as it was beginning to feel like we’d reached Peak Kanye for the year, Netflix decided to remind us all that they have a Yeezy documentary in the chamber. The first look at Jeen-Yuhs, the three-part series set to drop sometime in 2022, isn’t so much a teaser as it is an extended version of an old clip that has been in the ether for years. The clip shows Mos Def and Kanye circa 2002, freestyling their verses to what would become “Two Words,” a bar-heavy standout on West’s seminal debut album The College Dropout. Kanye’s emotional delivery alone speaks to the chip he had on his shoulder at the time, his eagerness to show and prove, and the passion that would come to define one of the most controversial figures in music.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO