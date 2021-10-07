CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What Tf Else Needs To Be Done?’: Instagram Users React To Alexis Skyy Getting More Cosmetic Surgery

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Alexis Skyy alluded to getting more plastic surgery in a recent social media post and the Love & Hip Hop star’s followers are wondering, when is enough enough?

“I can’t wait for this surgery,” the 27-year-old mother of one captioned on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Oct. 4.

Even though Skyy didn’t provide any other details in the post –like what type of surgery she is getting– the Atlanta Black Star reported that the star’s followers assumed Skyy planned to get more bodywork done to further enhance her already extremely voluptuous figure.

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_)

According to the source, Skyy’s followers left comments like:

“What tf else needs to be done,”

“Oh lord body gone fall offjust stop u don’t need anything else,”

and “Probably corrective surgery.”

Skyy — who’s previously been romantically linked to celebrities like Fetty Wap , Trouble and reality TV star Rob Kardashian — has addressed the speculation surrounding her physique in the past.

In 2019 , after a fan commented “You definitely got more work done” underneath one of the reality star’s photos where she looked particularly curvy, Skyy responded and said her figure was due to weight gain and that she was trying to lose some pounds.

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_)

As you can imagine, fans weren’t buying that response. They accused Skyy of being dishonest about all the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone.

While there are mixed reports on whether or not Skyy’s admitted to getting fat transferred to her butt and if she got butt shots done illegally when she was young, Nikki Swift previously reported that the L&HH star said in an Instagram Live session in 2020, that she got breast enhancement surgery and work done to her hips so she could look “curvy.”

In that same IG Live, she told her followers:

“At the end of the day, I want you guys to know though, surgery and all that stuff does not make you beautiful. What makes you beautiful — in here [your heart] at the end of the day. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have a big a**. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have big t*tties. Everybody has their own beauty .”

Whatever Skyy has done to her body is nobody’s business but her own .

MadameNoire

ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

