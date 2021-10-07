CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Time To Die Director Cary Fukunaga Would Make Another Bond Movie, And He Already Has A Pitch [Exclusive]

Cover picture for the article"No Time to Die" is Daniel Craig's last time suiting up as 007, but that doesn't mean that director Cary Fukunaga is also done with the franchise. In a /Film interview with Phil Nobile Jr., Fukunaga revealed not only that he'd do potentially do another "Bond" movie, but that he already had a pitch that stemmed from a meeting he had with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson in September 2018 before it was clear Craig would be coming back for one more film.

