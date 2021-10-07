No Time To Die Director Cary Fukunaga Would Make Another Bond Movie, And He Already Has A Pitch [Exclusive]

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said she would not be in favour of a female Bond and that a new character needed to be created to “rival him”.The acclaimed creator of Fleabag was drafted in to work on the No Time To Die script and walked the red carpet at the film’s glittering Royal Albert Hall premiere on Tuesday.She said: “I think Bond is James Bond. We just need to cook up someone to rival him.”When asked if she could be the one to create such a character, she laughed and said: “I have to be careful what I say.”Waller-Bridge, known...

