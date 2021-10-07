No Time To Die Director Cary Fukunaga Would Make Another Bond Movie, And He Already Has A Pitch [Exclusive]
"No Time to Die" is Daniel Craig's last time suiting up as 007, but that doesn't mean that director Cary Fukunaga is also done with the franchise. In a /Film interview with Phil Nobile Jr., Fukunaga revealed not only that he'd do potentially do another "Bond" movie, but that he already had a pitch that stemmed from a meeting he had with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson in September 2018 before it was clear Craig would be coming back for one more film.www.slashfilm.com
