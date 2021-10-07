‘Souls of Black Appalachian coal town folks.’ Read an excerpt from ‘The Harlan Renaissance.’

Over the years, when someone would squinch their face and wrinkle their brow when I told them that I was born in 1946 and stayed in Harlan County, Kentucky until I was twenty, I have, lightheartedly, of course, responded by saying, “I would not have chosen to be born in Harlan County, Kentucky, a year after World War II ended, except that is where my mother was.” Our mother was born in Harlan County, in Benham, two decades earlier and was fixed firmly there to her parents, both of whom were among the first group of Black people to migrate in great numbers to the county in the Roaring Twenties. Mama’s two older sisters were also born in Benham, Kentucky.