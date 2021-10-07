CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

‘Souls of Black Appalachian coal town folks.’ Read an excerpt from ‘The Harlan Renaissance.’

By William H. Turner
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, when someone would squinch their face and wrinkle their brow when I told them that I was born in 1946 and stayed in Harlan County, Kentucky until I was twenty, I have, lightheartedly, of course, responded by saying, “I would not have chosen to be born in Harlan County, Kentucky, a year after World War II ended, except that is where my mother was.” Our mother was born in Harlan County, in Benham, two decades earlier and was fixed firmly there to her parents, both of whom were among the first group of Black people to migrate in great numbers to the county in the Roaring Twenties. Mama’s two older sisters were also born in Benham, Kentucky.

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

Ancient art uncovered in dark, dangerous zones of southeastern US caves. Take a look

Miles below the Earth’s surface are some of the most dangerous caves in the southeastern U.S. “You are in an alien world,” Jan Simek, archaeologist and anthropology professor at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, told McClatchy News. “It’s a very different world than we live in. A dangerous world, in fact. Your perceptions are different. Your experiences are different.”
SCIENCE
Only In Tennessee

Explore The Haunted Side Of Tennessee With A Tour From Appalachian GhostWalks

The creepier side of history tends to be forgotten here in Tennessee, especially since there is such a wide swath of nationally historic events that have taken place here in the Volunteer State. Appalachian GhostWalks noticed the significant lack of eerie and odd locations in the history books, and have managed to build out a […] The post Explore The Haunted Side Of Tennessee With A Tour From Appalachian GhostWalks appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benham, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
WLKY.com

'The Rock' sends food truck to Louisville first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sent his food truck to feed Louisville first responders on Wednesday. Officials told us the truck fed members of the Louisville Division of Fire and Louisville Metro Police Department for free. The truck, called Mana Mobile, is a collaboration with his tequila brand,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
wkdzradio.com

Women from Dawson Springs, Grand Rivers Among Vax and Visit Winners

Three western Kentucky residents are among the ten final round winners of the Vax and Visit Kentucky effort to encourage Kentuckians to receive their vaccination to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Janie Dearing of Dawson Springs, Belinda Campbell of Grand Rivers, and Brittany Weston of Owensboro were randomly selected to...
HuntingtonNYNow

Town Honors Black Pioneer With Street Renaming

Huntington officials honored an African American pioneer Wednesday by adding his name to Creek Road where his home still stands. Peter Crippen, who was born about 1809 on a Virginia plantation, came to Huntington to work in a brickyard about 1836. He was one of seven founders of the African Methodist Ebenezer Church in Huntington, which became Bethel AME Church, where he served as a trustee. He was a leader in the Black community of Huntington and was the first Black property owner in town. He died in 1875.
Gainesville.com

'Black folks are no different from any other race'

In no way I am attempting to dismiss what Mr. Jack Carter wrote. (Carter wrote a guest opinion column in The Guardian on Sept. 23 that had the headline "Black community must stand up against gun violence.") I want to piggyback off of what he wrote simply because there's another...
WTVQ

Coronavirus claims the life of another educator

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Coronavirus has claimed the life of another educator. This time in Pike County, she was a substitute in the public school system. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 46-year old Kimberly Williamson got sick in August, spent 25 days on a ventilator before dying this week.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Appalachian Region#Coal Town#Renaissance#Us African Americans#Wwi
wbhfradio.org

Appalachian Regional Commission Names Lillie Read as Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellow

Lillie Read to Represent Georgia in Intensive Regional Leadership Development Program. September 30, 2021, CARTERSVILLE – The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) named Lillie Read, Director of the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority, to participate in the 2021-2022 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute. As an Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellow, Lillie will...
supertalk929.com

Town of St. Paul gets a spotlight of progress with Appalachian Regional Commission

Leaders with the Appalachian Regional Commission have plans to journey to Wise County next week to see how the town of St. Paul has diversified its economy. The commission’s annual conference called ‘Appalachia Envisioned’ will place the efforts of St. Paul planners and residents in the spotlight to show how they have made a pivot to depending on coal mining for decades to becoming an outdoor showcase with fishing, trail exploring, and other tourism efforts.
Smoky Mountain News

‘Black Folks Camp Too’ wins national award

The Brevard-based business Black Folks Camp Too was recently given The President’s Award from America’s State Parks during the organization’s annual awards. Black Folks Camp Too received the award — which recognizes extraordinary contributions to America’s State Parks at the local, state or national level — for initiatives in both North and South Carolina, as well as nationally, to encourage more diversity in camping. The business has worked to remove fear and provide resources for all campers to encourage inclusivity and unity in outdoor spaces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wfuv.org

Soul Fire Farm and The History of the Black Agricultural...

America’s agricultural and food systems are intertwined with the country’s long history of slavery and racism. Today, black Americans account for less than two percent of farmers nationwide, and that small percentage has had to deal with discrimination, financial strain, and displacement. Fordham Conversations guest host is David Goodwin, Assistant...
AGRICULTURE
WBKR

Love Gatlinburg But Hate The Drive? Visit This Small Town in Indiana

Do you love going to the mountains but hate the car ride? We found a small town in Indiana that has been often compared to Gatlinburg. It maybe be just like Gatlinburg but it's called Nashville, Indiana otherwise known as Brown County . I know it's totally confusing right?! Go with me if you will down the road to this gorgeous little country town just under three hours from Owensboro. I have never visited but the more I research the more I fall in love with the all it has to offer.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy