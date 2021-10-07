CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh good, another white celebrity is selling weed

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that Justin Bieber gets his peaches in Georgia and his weed in California. He wants you, however, to get your weed directly from him. This week, the singer announced that he’s going to be entering the cannabis business and selling high-end, pre-rolled joints named after his hit single “Peaches.” Each box will come with seven juicy J’s and a custom Bic lighter with, you guessed it, “Peaches” written in big bubble letters, so you can be a high, walking ad for the Biebs.

