Schlissel says he can always teach after U-M presidency

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The president of the University of Michigan says he’ll return to teaching and research “if nothing more interesting comes along.”

Mark Schlissel spoke Thursday, two days after saying he would leave the presidency in 2023 after nine years. He noted that he’s a tenured member of the university faculty.

Schlissel described himself as “just an old biology professor” before his career took him to university leadership.

Schlissel is paid $927,000 a year. He will be paid his presidential salary for up to two years after June 2023, under an agreement with the Board of Regents.

The university will also provide a lab and $2 million to get it running.

