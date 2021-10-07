VIDEO: Is the BMW M340d All the Sport Sedan You Need?

At around the $70,000 price range, the BMW M4 has a lot of interesting competition. We recently broke down the cost of the current M4, the cost of the E46 M3, and the differences between the two, adjusted for inflation. The current M4 isn’t really much more expensive than the E46 M3 was back in its day but it’s still an expensive car and it has far more competitors in its price bracket than the E46 ever did. One of which is all new and is actually quite interesting — the Lotus Emira, which starts at $77,300, not much more than the BMW M4.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO