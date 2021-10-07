VIDEO: Is the BMW M340d All the Sport Sedan You Need?
The M Performance models from this generation of 3 Series — the M340i and M340d — are incredibly well-rounded machines. Both of them put out a ton of power, handle surprisingly well, offer comfortable cabins, and are practical enough to be used as a family sedan. There’s really nothing they can’t do. However, the diesel version — the BMW M340d — could be the better option of the two and all of the sport sedan you could ever need.www.bmwblog.com
