Packers Wire podcast: Did Packers miss a golden opportunity to acquire Stephon Gilmore?

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaAR5_0cKInx1100

The newest episode of the Packers Wire Podcast is here.

On this week’s episode, host Ryan O’Leary and Packers Wire editor Zach Kruse talk about missing out on Stephon Gilmore, the addition of Jaylon Smith, what we learned from the Packers’ win over the Steelers, the fantasy impact of A.J. Dillon and a preview of the Packers-Bengals showdown on Sunday.

You can listen to the episode below:

You can listen to all episodes of the show below:

Have any thoughts on the discussion? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments / 0

