Stand-out Players from the First Seven EPL Game-Weeks

To get away from the boredom of the international break, let’s take a look at the highs and lows of UCL’s MD-1 and MD-2. Everyone loves an underdog story, and the opening fixture of the Champions League didn’t disappoint. All the pregame focus was on how many goals Cristiano Ronaldo was going to score and by what margin Man United was going to win. What panned out left a sour taste in United fans’ mouths as Young Boys controlled the tempo of the game from the get-go, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener was the only bit of joy. Although Young Boys were helped by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s red card for his horror tackle on midfielder Christopher Martins Pereira, the Swiss club did a fantastic job to nullify United’s chances to wrap up a thrilling victory.

UEFA ・ 18 HOURS AGO