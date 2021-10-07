CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coast Guard searches for man missing in the water near Main Pass, Louisiana

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYGGu_0cKIni1M00
Photo credit Getty

The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water Thursday near Main Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old white male who was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, reporting an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft with recent signs of occupancy. The watchstanders launch a rescue to begin searching.

Involved in the search are:

- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

- Coast Guard Station Venice

- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile

- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

WWL-AMFM

Manhunt on for suspect in State Trooper shooting

Louisiana State Police are on a manhunt for Matthew Mire, 31, who is “a person of high interest in multiple shooting incidents in several parishes, which claimed the life of one victim, critically injured three others,” according to an LSP report. As The Times-Picayune | The Advocate reports, Mire is...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Shooting in 7th Ward, NOPD investigates

Police in New Orleans are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward that happened Sunday night. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Initial reports show a male victim with a gunshot wound to the foot arrived via private conveyance to a local hospital. Initial notification was received at about 11:22 p.m. on Oct. 10,” said an NOPD report.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Pedestrian killed on I-10, NOPD investigates

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality where a pedestrian was killed on I-10 near Norman C. Francis Parkway Wednesday night. An NOPD report says, “At around 11:53 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a traffic accident involving a pick-up truck and a pedestrian at the location. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver was heading eastbound on I-10 when he struck a pedestrian (unknown male) trying to cross the highway. Subsequently, multiple other cars struck the victim, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
