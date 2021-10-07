Coast Guard searches for man missing in the water near Main Pass, Louisiana

Photo credit Getty

The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water Thursday near Main Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old white male who was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, reporting an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft with recent signs of occupancy. The watchstanders launch a rescue to begin searching.

Involved in the search are:

- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

- Coast Guard Station Venice

- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile

- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries