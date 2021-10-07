Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s Stopped Dating Younger Men Because “It’s Tiring”
Whoopi Goldberg might be raising the age limit on who she’s willing to go out with, confessing on The View that dating younger men can be “tiring.”. On Wednesday’s episode of the daytime talk show, the actress discussed age gaps in relationships with her co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and guest co-host Cindy McCain. At one point during the conversation, Haines asked, “Whoopi, do you go younger or older?” Goldberg replied, “It depends on my mood. Because it’s about the person. Sometimes you meet somebody who is younger than you and…look, it would be perfect if everybody was well matched and well put together, but they’re not. And you find it where you find it, and it may last a long time or it may not.”www.vanityfair.com
