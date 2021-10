The Coalition of Haitian American Organizations in Chicago came together on Sept. 26, 2021, in support of the Haitian migrants who have been abused at the border. Haitians from across the Chicagoland area were present to show their support. Chants of “Haitians are human” could be heard outside the Dirksen federal building. These chants are in direct response to how the migrants were being corralled like cattle on the border of Texas for the world to see. There is video that shows a border patrol officer using his reins as a whip on women and children while chastising them for trying to enter the country. Title 42 implemented during the Trump administration prohibits the entry of the migrants to the United States. As a result, thousands of migrants were returned to their home country of Haiti in a matter of days.

