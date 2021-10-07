WingWok wings for your next football game day party

WingWok , recently opened in Centennial, is a one-stop wing spot for football game days.

WingWok founders James Park and Brian Gunning demonstrates a couple of their favorite wing flavors that make for the ultimate game day feast.

WingWok wings are known for their twice-fried, twice as crispy gluten free chicken wings. They also pride themselves for their authentic Korean flavors such as their signature Go Chu Jang sauces paired with kimchi or white pickle radish.

WingWok is located in Centennial near Araphaoe High School and they have plans to open more locations along the front range.

