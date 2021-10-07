CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Liver Supplements – Compare Top 10 Liver Detox Products

By National Marketplace
Islands Sounder
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour liver is one vital organ of your body that needs pure care. Your liver is the same size as a football, so it is considered the second largest body organ. It sits on the right side of your abdomen, just underneath your rib cage. We know that our liver...

www.islandssounder.com

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HeraldNet

Best Adderall Alternatives – Top 7 Natural Adderall Supplements

Onnit may be the best-known name in the nootropic space – and for a good reason. Onnit is one of the few companies that has invested in clinical trials for its products. Onnit has run clinical trials proving Alpha Brain works as advertised to boost cognition. With Alpha Brain, you...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ajmc.com

FDA Approves Maralixibat to Treat Rare Pediatric Liver Disease

Maralixibat is the first treatment approved for cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome who are 1 year or older. The FDA has approved the first treatment for cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) who are 1 year or older. Maralixibat (Livmarli) is an orally administered, once-daily ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor from Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Mirum Snags First Drug Approval for Rare, Genetic Liver Disorder

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to start selling its oral medication LIVMARLI to treat cholestatic pruritus in patients diagnosed with Alagille syndrome (ALGS). LIVMARLI (maralixibat) is indicated for ages one year and older. It is an orally administered, once-daily ileal bile acid...
HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

The 9 best and worst foods for your liver

If you were to make a list of the most important organs in our body, the usual suspects would probably come to mind. Your heart, brain and kidneys would likely top that list. However, you might forget about one organ that is absolutely vital to living a healthy life — your liver.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Coffee Consumption Associated With Less Liver Stiffness

Individuals who drink more than 3 cups of coffee a day had decreased liver stiffness. Coffee is associated with less liver stiffness, but not steatosis, and may be beneficial for people with or at risk for liver disease, according to a study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. The researchers...
DRINKS
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Best Joint Supplements: Top Pain Relief Products for Joint Health

Experiencing day-to-day pain in the limbs or hips can be more than frustrating and, ultimately, very painful. Not being able to lift a glass of water or walk to the nearest greengrocer can be a real turmoil. Finding the best joint pain supplement might turn out to be the life-altering...
HEALTH
Islands Sounder

Lutenol Reviews: What Every Consumer Must Know Before Buy!

Lutenol is an eye health supplement containing a carefully formulated blend of vision-supporting ingredients. It is infused with potent minerals, vitamins, herbs, and carotenoids that support healthy eye function. Lutenol provides extra protection to your eyes by creating a natural shield that filters out noxious visual stimuli. Though it is primarily marketed as a vision support supplement, Lutenol comes with a broad range of health benefits. It is particularly beneficial for people who have age-induced vision impairment. It can be used for both therapeutic and preventative purposes.
PRODUCT REVIEWS
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
federalwaymirror.com

Keto Liver Detox Reviews – What to Know First Before Buying?

Keto Liver Detox is a comprehensive 14-day program that claims to burn fat efficiently. This new dieting plan is unlike any other program available today because it delivers remarkable outcomes without any workout or fitness routine. This keto plan contains unique and tasty meals that help unclog the accumulated fat and toxins in your liver. Learn more about the new Keto Liver Detox program in the following review.
WEIGHT LOSS
tcbmag.com

Eden Prairie-based Miromatrix Implants Bioengineered Livers into Pigs

Eden Prairie-based medtech firm Miromatrix Medical Inc. says it’s one step closer to implanting bioengineered livers into human patients. On Thursday, the company announced that it successfully implanted a “bioengineered liver transplant” into five pigs with liver failure. The work was part of a preclinical trial carried out in partnership with the Mayo Clinic. According to a news release, the study “showed the pigs that received the bioengineered livers maintained detectable hepatic health in the graft, sustained blood perfusion, and demonstrated early liver function post transplantation.”
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Islands Sounder

Lost Book of Remedies Review: Effective Herbal Remedy Guide?

Thousands of years ago, there were zero physical pharmaceuticals. However, it does not mean folks did not get sick. Instead, there were special healers and medicine men who made significant contributions to human health. These ancient scholars had a wealth of knowledge on plants and herbs that could manage various maladies. Each medicine man and healer had a team of apprentices who got oral and practical skills that they could use to keep the community healthy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Women share work horror stories after miscarriage as one employee says she was moved to baby clothes section

Social media users are sharing shocking stories of how they were mistreated at work following miscarriages, after a Twitter user posted a heartbreaking story of her own.“Asked the girl ringing up my clothes about her day and she said she was struggling because she’d just had a miscarriage and they made her work in the baby section,” Twitter user @no_goblins posted on Thursday.Since then, the post has garnered more than 16,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes, and has prompted numerous women to describe their own experiences on the subject.One women, a lawyer, said a colleague viciously berated her for trying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

Fatty Liver: Managing a Silent Epidemic in Primary Care

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hi. I'm Jay Shubrook, a professor in the primary care department and a primary care diabetologist at the University of California. I'm really excited to share with Medscape Primary Care a new clinical care pathway for the screening, diagnosis, and treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

