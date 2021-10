COLUMBIA, S.C. — On November 2, Columbia, South Carolina's City Council will see one of the largest turnovers in recent history. Mayor Steve Benjamin is not seeking re-election and Councilman Sam Davis announced his retirement earlier this year. Council At-Large member Tameika Isaac Devine and District 4 Councilman Daniel Rickenmann are giving up their seats in order to run for Mayor.

