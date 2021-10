A Pokémon Go player on Reddit has discovered a glitch that allows the player to “see” inside their eggs before they have hatched. Pokémon that hatch from eggs in Pokémon Go are usually a mystery and are picked from a pool based on the distance the player has to walk to hatch it, a mechanic implemented by Niantic to encourage players to walk and explore. However, instead of just viewing the egg itself in the ‘Eggs’ screen, a glitch causes the model of a Pokémon to appear in the same spot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO