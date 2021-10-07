Adele Reveals How Divorce Impacted Son Angelo in Rare Interview

Watch: Ant Anstead Plays Coy About Dating Renee Zellweger. Looks like the romance between Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger may just be heading into overdrive. On Sept. 16, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host took to Instagram to share a cute black-and-white selfie of the two cozied up. And while it isn't the first picture of the Bridget Jones's Diary star to be featured on the motor specialist's social media, it would be the first up-close-and-personal glimpse of the couple since they began dating earlier this year. And since the cute, cozy photo speaks enough for itself, there was no caption needed in this case.

