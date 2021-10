Reptiles, Amphibians, Arachnids, Exotic animals, all together under one roof. It's all happening in Syracuse at the Syracuse Reptile Expo. At the Syracuse Reptile Expo, you'll also find feeders and pet supplies too. It all happens on Sunday, October 17th at the Ramada Inn in Liverpool from 10AM - 4PM. Tickets are $10 for Adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for Kids 5 and under. You can buy your tickets right online with EventBrite, or at the door this weekend.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO