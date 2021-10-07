CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

How you can meet Budweiser Clydesdales at Fall For Greenville

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5lol_0cKIl8az00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Budweiser Clydesdales arrived in downtown Greenville Wednesday afternoon.

Locals noticed the Clydesdales traveling down Interstate 85 heading toward Greenville to celebrate the 40th Bank of American Fall for Greenville Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrZ2z_0cKIl8az00

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be available for photos on Oct. 8 – 10. on West McBee Street.

You can find them there at these times and dates:

  • Friday, October 8: 4 – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 9: 1 – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 10: 1 – 5 p.m.

There is no cost to to see or take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdale Horses.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

10 hiking trails in South Carolina

There are dozens of beautiful, scenic trails to hike in the state of South Carolina from the Upstate to the Low Country. Here are ten options for both the most experienced hikers and those just looking for a nice, easy stroll.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
City
Mcbee, SC
Greenville, SC
Pets & Animals
WSPA 7News

Vehicles needed for filming of Amazon series in NC on Oct. 13

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The creators of an Amazon science-fiction, drama series in Asheville and Marshall are looking for specific vehicles for filming on Oct. 13. According to officials, they are looking for 2012 or Pre 2012 Trucks and SUVs. The vehicle must be clean, in good shape and it cannot be white or bright red in color.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budweiser Clydesdales#Clydesdale#Bank Of American Fall
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

973
Followers
421
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy