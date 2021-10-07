Wentworth Miller Returning For Legends Of Tomorrow’s 100th Episode

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Need For Speed," the October 20th episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and be warned: it's a little spoilery. In the episode, the team is still stuck without a time machine -- which can safely be assumed by nothing beyond last season's finale and the teaser for the upcoming season -- but there's a lot more in here that seems to spoil elements of the season premiere on October 13. Nothing major, but there are little bits about Astra's and Nick's journeys in the second episode which seem to rely on information from the premiere, so if you want to steer clear of that, this is your exit.

