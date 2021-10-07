Wentworth Miller Returning For Legends Of Tomorrow’s 100th Episode
Another Arrowverse show is about to reach its 100th episode. The fourth to do so following Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow will hit that major milestone during its incoming seventh season. And, just as the other three did in their 100th episodes, the special chapter in the time-travel series will bring back a face from the past. Namely, Wentworth Miller as the much-missed fan-favorite Captain Cold.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0