Animal "Rescuer" Investigation Leads To Multiple Felony Charges
Palm Coast, FL - A Palm Coast woman and owner of SAFFARI (Save A Furry Friend Animal Rescue, Inc.) under investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office was charged with counts of felony drug and animal cruelty Wednesday (October 6). FCSO received a tip that 59-year-old Ruth Rupprecht was using the business to sell prescription narcotics. She was also under investigation after a puppy was adopted from her organization and died a few days later.newsdaytonabeach.com
Comments / 0