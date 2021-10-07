Puzzle overhanging job market: When will more people return?

For those physicians looking to work in emergency medicine or within drug and biomedical companies, the job market is hot right now. In the corporate world, salaries for doctors have risen. It can also be lucrative to become a traveling doctor, to support COVID-19 and emergency healthcare demands that have resulted in staffing cuts, according to AAFP. Yet, in contrast, an article by Bloomberg notes that travel nurses are being offered $8,000 a week as demand soars. The billing rates for travel nurses were up more than 40% in August from a year earlier, while for emergency-room specialists, the jump was 60%. “If physicians are considering leaving their job, they need to assess how they want to practice and where they want to practice and then find organizations whose structures can support these desired parameters,” says Lisa Rangel, founder and CEO of Chameleon Resumes, an executive resume-writing service. She suggests exploring four areas to find the right source for job leads.

