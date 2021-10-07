CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzle overhanging job market: When will more people return?

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the U.S. government issues the September jobs report on Friday, the spotlight will fall not only on how many people were hired last month. A second question will command attention, too: Are more people finally starting to look for work?.

