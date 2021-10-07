CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellraiser Reboot Reveals Actress Jamie Clayton As New Pinhead, Clive Barker Producing

By Danny Peterson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHellraiser officially has its new pinhead. The character, originally played by Doug Bradley, is to be resurrected by Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton. The reboot of the cult horror movie series is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Hulu (H/T, Deadline), with the latter company also bringing the film to its streaming platform. Hellraiser creator Clive Barker also serves as producer and co-writer on the project, which has already wrapped.

‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Announces Female Pinhead, Rest Of Cast

It’s official–the upcoming reboot of Clive Barker’s 1987 Hellraiser will be different. First and foremost, Spyglass Media Group this week announced that Jamie Clayton (Sense8) will take on the pivotal role of Pinhead in the new film–a part originally played by Doug Bradley. It also was confirmed, according to a report on Deadline, that the remake will stream exclusively on Hulu on a yet-to-be-announced date.
Willy Wonka Reboot Cast Revealed As Filming Begins

Warner Bros. has revealed the cast for the upcoming Willy Wonka reboot, which is simply titled "Wonka." Shooting has also begun on the project. Timothee Chalamet will star in the film as Willy Wonka. He'll be joined by Mr. Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson, along with Keegan Michael-Key. The rest of the cast announced today includes Jim Carter, Mathew Baynton, Olivia Colman, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Sally Hawkins, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar, and Ellie White.
New Hellraiser Star Reacts to Taking Over as Pinhead

Whenever a reboot of a beloved property is announced, fans automatically begin to wonder who could take over iconic roles, with the confirmation that the new Hellraiser has wrapped production also coming with the reveal that actress Jamie Clayton would be playing the iconic Cenobite "Pinhead" in the upcoming film. Following this reveal, Clayton herself took to social media to react to the news, showing off her own puzzle box while also offering an iconic quote from the series. The new Hellraiser is set to come exclusively to Hulu, though the film does not yet have an official release date.
Hellraiser reboot casts Sense8 star as iconic villain

Hellraiser has cast its nightmarish villain Pinhead for the upcoming reboot. Replacing franchise regular Doug Bradley is Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton, with the movie itself also officially confirmed to be heading to streaming service Hulu. Original author Clive Barker, whose novella The Hellbound Heart provides the basis for the horror...
Meet the new Pinhead!

Spyglass Media Group, LLC (“Spyglass”) and Hulu have opened the puzzle box and are unveiling its cast for the loyal, yet evolved re-imagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic, “Hellraiser,” it was announced today by Peter Oillataguerre, President of Production for Spyglass. The horror film stars Odessa A’zion (“Grand Army,” “Mark, Mary, & Some Other People,”) alongside Jamie Clayton (“The L Word: Generation Q,” “Sense8,”) who portrays the iconic character “Pinhead.” Principal photography wrapped production.
Here Are The Cast of The New HELLRAISER Movie!

A Polarizing Johnny Depp Film Is Dominating Streaming

Although it is October and your month will likely be dominated by horror movies, it seems other people are really enjoying a specific Johnny Depp movie. The 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which Depp starred in as Willy Wonka, is in the top five movies on HBO Max today. The movie sits at No. 4 internationally, behind Mean Girls, Peppermint, and A Nice Girl Like You. It is ahead of well-known films such as Tenet, The Fast and the Furious, The Notebook, and The Hangover.
Bobby Flay leaving Food Network after 27 years; ‘Hellraiser’ reboot casts woman as Pinhead: Buzz

It’s official: Bobby Flay is parting ways with the Food Network after 27 years. Variety reports negotiations to renew the TV chef’s contract have ended; his current three-year deal expires at the end of the year. Flay, 56, has published more than 15 cookbooks and starred on shows like “Beat Bobby Flay,” “The Flay List” and “Grillin’ and Chillin’,” in addition to appearances on “Chopped,” “Worst Cooks in America” and “Iron Chef America.” Flay hasn’t said if he’ll continue doing television, but E! points out he also hosts the podcast “Always Hungry,” creates documentaries and commercials through Rock Shrimp Productions, and runs his restaurant empire.
‘Dopesick’ Showrunner Danny Strong on the Thrills of Going Solo

Danny Strong was all of 8 years old when he began sending letters to what was then the William Morris Agency. A latchkey kid in Manhattan Beach, he’d watched Silver Spoons and Diff’rent Strokes, thinking, “I should be on TV.” By 10 or 11, he’d found a kindred spirit in Quentin Tarantino, then just a “bombastic clerk” at Strong’s favorite video store. “I started spending all this time talking to him, and he’d recommend movies to me,” says Strong. “They all started calling me Little Quentin. It’d be like, ‘Quentin, Little Quentin’s here.’ ” In his 20s, Strong landed acting roles in...
It Would Appear That the Hellraiser Reboot is Getting a Gender-Swap

This news might actually ruffle a few feathers, but it sounds as though the classic villain, Pinhead, is getting gender-swapped, though it won’t be the new girl to the franchise, Odessa A’Zion that since Jamie Clayton will be taking on that role. Plenty of fans are going to be likely to have something to say about this since the lead role in Hellraiser, the top Cenobite, has been male throughout the entire franchise thus far, and there are a few good points to be made when it comes to arguing against such a noticeable change. But on the other hand, it might be interesting to see what can happen with such a change, but if the expected happens, and the gender-swap comes down to stating in a certain way how a woman is so much better and blah, blah, blah, then it will prove to be an annoyance, even if it’s a success. One thing about a gender-swap when it comes to any story is that it can work with certain stories since there’s nothing saying that it can’t, but there are times when rubbing the swap in the faces of the fans isn’t a wise move.
Best Books on Horror Movies: Directors, Iconic Characters, and Special Effects

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There’s something exhilaratingly terrifying about horror movies that keep audiences coming back for more, no matter how gory or how scary they may be. If you love horror films, or really anything related to Halloween and the dark arts, then you’ll want to dive into our list of spine-chilling books that share the details behind iconic characters, directors, writers, and special effects of the...
