Hellraiser Reboot Reveals Actress Jamie Clayton As New Pinhead, Clive Barker Producing
Hellraiser officially has its new pinhead. The character, originally played by Doug Bradley, is to be resurrected by Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton. The reboot of the cult horror movie series is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Hulu (H/T, Deadline), with the latter company also bringing the film to its streaming platform. Hellraiser creator Clive Barker also serves as producer and co-writer on the project, which has already wrapped.wegotthiscovered.com
