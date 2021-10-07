Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Win $25,000 for free with FOX Super 6

In most NFL divisions, you can glance at the standings and figure out which teams have no chance at the playoffs. That’s not the case in the NFC West. Throw the Cardinals, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks into a hat right now and you can get a team that could represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in February. That adds a little sense of urgency to the proceedings as well, because it is likely that one of those teams is going to spend the playoffs at home.