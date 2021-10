Dragon Ball Super revealed why Vegeta isn't quite ready for the path to becoming a God of Destruction just yet. The Granolah the Survivor has been full of plenty of unique twists on the series already, but one of the bigger surprises was seeing Beerus taking Vegeta under his wing and teaching him how to use a God of Destruction's abilities like Hakai. With this training fans have also been given some key information as to how the Destroyer gods actually think and operate, and Vegeta seems to have realized that it's not a thought process he can gel with at the moment.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO