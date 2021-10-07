New Hellraiser Star Reacts to Taking Over as Pinhead
Whenever a reboot of a beloved property is announced, fans automatically begin to wonder who could take over iconic roles, with the confirmation that the new Hellraiser has wrapped production also coming with the reveal that actress Jamie Clayton would be playing the iconic Cenobite "Pinhead" in the upcoming film. Following this reveal, Clayton herself took to social media to react to the news, showing off her own puzzle box while also offering an iconic quote from the series. The new Hellraiser is set to come exclusively to Hulu, though the film does not yet have an official release date.comicbook.com
