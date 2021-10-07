New Hellraiser Star Reacts to Taking Over as Pinhead

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Entertainment have released a handful of first look photos, giving fans a look at classic characters as well as the new teens squaring off with Ghostface in Scream, the latest installment of the franchise that launched with Wes Craven's Scream in 1996. The photos include a first look at Dylan Minnette as "Wes," a character named for Craven, who passed away in 2015. There's also a shot of Jenna Ortega nearly perfectly replicating a shot from Drew Barrymore's iconic Scream introduction. What else does the movie have to offer? Well, the photos aren't exactly revealing. You will probably have to wait for the release of the trailer (likely later this week) to get a sense for who most of the characters are.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO