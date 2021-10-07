CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Whiskey will be flowing and people will be strolling this weekend

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom whiskey to fall brews and free pumpkins, there’s a lot happening this weekend in Detroit and across the metro area. Canterbury Village in Lake Orion wants to get you in the spooky spirit with the Halloween Stroll. The outdoor event gives guests a chance to stroll through pumpkin patches, scarecrow row, singing and dancing skeletons, a spooky carousel house and more. The annual event also features fall treats, along with Oktoberfest beers, hard ciders, wine and cocktails for the adults. Thursday, October 7 is the first night of the Halloween Stroll at Canterbury Village. The event will be again held select dates throughout October.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Why Southwest Airlines could be vulnerable to mass disruptions

Southwest Airlines passengers faced more travel woes Monday as hundreds of flights were canceled in a major disruption that began over the weekend and has led to more than 2,000 flight cancellations. More than 360 flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon and another nearly 1,000 delayed, according to...
INDUSTRY
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Lake Orion, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Lake Orion, MI
Lifestyle
City
Farmington Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Lake Orion, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
The Hill

Three economists at US universities share Nobel prize

The 2021 Nobel Prize for economics was awarded on Monday to three U.S.-based economists, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced. Half of the prize was awarded to David Card, a Canadian-born professor at the University of California, Berkeley, for his contributions to labor economics. Card in the 1990s conducted...
COLLEGES
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey Business#Strolling#Food Truck#Mural#Food Drink#The Dequindre Cut#The Meridian Event Center
Reuters

Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday. Earlier, Amazon's policy required for employees to return to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy