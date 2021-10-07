Whiskey will be flowing and people will be strolling this weekend

From whiskey to fall brews and free pumpkins, there’s a lot happening this weekend in Detroit and across the metro area. Canterbury Village in Lake Orion wants to get you in the spooky spirit with the Halloween Stroll. The outdoor event gives guests a chance to stroll through pumpkin patches, scarecrow row, singing and dancing skeletons, a spooky carousel house and more. The annual event also features fall treats, along with Oktoberfest beers, hard ciders, wine and cocktails for the adults. Thursday, October 7 is the first night of the Halloween Stroll at Canterbury Village. The event will be again held select dates throughout October.