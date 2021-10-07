CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC FanDome Trailer Reveals New Look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, DC Comics released a new hype trailer for DC FanDome, and in the process, revealed a new look at Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a pair of DC games revealed at DC FanDome 2020 that are set to make their first appearances since last year's show at this year's show. Unfortunately, for those looking forward to the new Suicide Squad and Batman games and eager to see more of them, the new look at each lasts only a few seconds.

comicbook.com

