Jerry Seinfeld gets Lego makeover ahead of Netflix debut

So love was in the air. Viewers of Jerry Seinfeld’s 2007 computer-animated film, Bee Movie, were quick to point out a weird chemistry between Barry B. Benson, a bee, and Vanessa Bloome, a human florist. Seinfeld, while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday night, acknowledged the unintended sexual chemistry between the insect and the florist, voiced by Seinfeld and Renee Zellweger, respectively. “I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the Bee Movie,” he said. “[It] really was not intentional, but after it came out, I realized this is really not appropriate for children...We don’t really want to pursue that as an idea in children’s entertainment.”

