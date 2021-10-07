CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Seinfeld gets Lego makeover ahead of Netflix debut

By Justin Reyes
kgns.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 90s show about nothing is streaming on Netflix and the title character is getting in on the fun!. Netflix made the announcement in an infomercial like ad that features Bryan Cranston, one of the guest actors who appeared on the show as Tim Watley. In...

www.kgns.tv

Related
TheDailyBeast

Jerry Seinfeld Finally Apologizes for Making His Bee Movie Weirdly Sexy

So love was in the air. Viewers of Jerry Seinfeld’s 2007 computer-animated film, Bee Movie, were quick to point out a weird chemistry between Barry B. Benson, a bee, and Vanessa Bloome, a human florist. Seinfeld, while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday night, acknowledged the unintended sexual chemistry between the insect and the florist, voiced by Seinfeld and Renee Zellweger, respectively. “I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the Bee Movie,” he said. “[It] really was not intentional, but after it came out, I realized this is really not appropriate for children...We don’t really want to pursue that as an idea in children’s entertainment.”
MOVIES
Slate

Netflix Isn’t Showing You All of Seinfeld

After leaving its Hulu home of six years, Seinfeld has returned to streaming after a brief hiatus: The iconic ’90s sitcom now lives on Netflix. That is perfect for people like me, who take great comfort in knowing that the show’s neurotic foursome remain accessible whenever I need them. But...
TV SHOWS
talesbuzz.com

Jerry Seinfeld Admits He Would “Fix” Some Of His Sitcom

Jerry Seinfeld is having some second thoughts on certain episodes of his classic sitcom. Speaking last week at a press event for the rollout on Netflix of his eponymous comedy show, Seinfeld the man reflected on a few things that haven’t aged well. More from Deadline. “There’s a number of...
TV & VIDEOS
B100

Jerry Seinfeld Become a LEGO in One of the Weirdest Ads Ever

Back when Seinfeld was the biggest show on broadcast television, Jerry Seinfeld garnered a reputation as an advertising wizard. His American Express commercials where he co-starred with Superman were hailed as great ads, or maybe even something more than that. They elevated the commercial to something like a work of art.
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Jerry Seinfeld Transforms Jimmy and The Tonight Show into LEGO

Jerry Seinfeld talks about Seinfeld streaming on Netflix and LEGO releasing a replica of the Seinfeld set before transforming Jimmy, The Tonight Show studio and himself into LEGO. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch...
MUSIC
Bryan Cranston
Jerry Seinfeld
Esquire

The Moment Jerry Seinfeld Knew Seinfeld Should End

Seinfeld's arrival on Netflix this month (available now!) may have fans curious if the series will ever get the reboot treatment that just about every other '90s show has received. But according to a press conference that Jerry Seinfeld was a part of this week, it seems pretty certain that the series will remain untouched. That's because, Seinfeld said, when it ended, the whole cast agreed that it was the right time. The big reason? They didn't want to ruin something that had already become legendary.
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

Seinfeld Streams on Netflix Starting Today

A month after the announcement, the hit television comedy series “Seinfeld” has come to Netflix, available on the platform starting today (October 1). You can now watch all 180 episodes of Seinfeld on Netflix. In September, the streaming platform had released a trailer in anticipation for what was described as “2021’s hottest new show”. Although viewers can stream Seinfeld on Netflix starting today, the streaming giants had reached a deal for the sitcom’s streaming rights in 2019. The deal had cost $500 million.
TV & VIDEOS
98online.com

‘Seinfeld’ Coming to Netflix Globally in October 2021

(From Whatsonnetflix) As you may remember, Netflix announced back in September 2019 that it would be picking up the global rights to Seinfeld from Sony who distributes the show. Netflix reportedly competed against HBO Max, NBC Universal (Peacock) and Hulu (who hold the rights in the US currently) for the streaming rights which would lapse in 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
#Title Character
ETOnline.com

Jerry Seinfeld Says a 'Seinfeld' Reboot 'Would Seem Sad' (Exclusive)

No reboot for you! Jerry Seinfeld isn't interested in a revival of his beloved sitcom, Seinfeld. Though all nine seasons of the comedy are coming to Netflix on Oct. 1, the show's creator and star isn't looking to return to New York City with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer. "It...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

5 challenges 'Seinfeld' faces in connecting with viewers on Netflix

As all 180 episodes of classic sitcom Seinfeld debut on Netflix this week, a $500 million question hangs in the balance:. Can one of the most influential comedies in TV history score with modern streaming audiences the way Friends and The Office did years before?. Netflix reportedly paid about $500...
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Jerry Seinfeld on his top-secret project as all 'Seinfeld' seasons hit Netflix

For a show about nothing, this news is definitely something. Jerry Seinfeld is celebrating the release of his legendary sitcom, “Seinfeld,” on Netflix by playing a Lego version of himself in a 90-second digital short released over the weekend by the streaming service. It also features a Lego version of his sitcom apartment.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Jerry Seinfeld dismisses possibility of Seinfeld reunion: ‘I don’t know what we would do that would be good’

Jerry Seinfeld says a Seinfeld reunion is unlikely to happen any time soon.The comedian broached the topic during a recent press junket marking the arrival of the classic sitcom on Netflix.On the topic of a possible reunion with the cast, he said, according to People, “there’s absolutely nothing going on”.“I am very much a nostalgia person. I love to go to my house where I grew up on Long Island,” he added.“It’s one of the reasons I love the Mets because I loved it when I was a kid, and it makes me think back to that time. But...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jerry Seinfeld Jokingly Apologizes for “Uncomfortable” Romantic Undertones of ‘Bee Movie’

Jerry Seinfeld is apologizing for those sexual undertones between his leading bee and a human woman in the 2007 Dreamworks Animation release Bee Movie. Appearing on The Tonight Show Friday in part to promote all nine seasons of his iconic comedy Seinfeld coming to Netflix, host Jimmy Fallon broached the comedian’s “recent birthday,” to which Seinfeld responded that he had not had a recent birthday. He did, however, acknowledge that he turned 67 this year and explained why that might come as a shocker to some people. “It always takes longer than people think, you know, to be a comedian. I had...
MOVIES
The Week

Jerry Seinfeld finally agrees that Bee Movie was disturbing

Jerry Seinfeld has at last admitted that his animated film Bee Movie is "really not appropriate for children." The comedian's 2007 film memorably spawned gazillions of memes mostly revolving around the implication that Barry B. Benson (a bee) is in love with Vanessa Bloome (a human woman) — hence the coinage of "beestiality" and co-writer Spike Feresten's hilarious clarification to The New Statesman that there was no "interspecies love affair" in the film.
MOVIES

