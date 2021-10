American politicians have been clamoring about the U.S. facing a significant debt crisis and the debt ceiling putting the country at risk of default. Joe Biden spoke about the debt ceiling and told Republicans to “just get out of the way” when it comes to the decision. Meanwhile, a number of U.S. bureaucrats are floating the idea of minting a $1 trillion platinum coin in order to magically bolster the treasury with cash.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO