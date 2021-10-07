Former NBA players indicted in alleged health care scheme

Eighteen ex-NBA players have been charged for either frauding on intending to fraud the NBA’s league health and welfare plan. Included are eight former Boston Celtics Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Tony Allen, Milt Palacio, Darius Miles, Terrence Williams, Sebastian Telfair, Will Bynum and Christopher Douglas-Roberts. Officials have said that they believe Terrence Williams is at the helm of the scheme. All of the players were charged in New York federal court. The indictment states that the defendants allegedly submitted false claims for medical and dental procedures and appointments. According to ESPN in total the 18 players made around $343 million in their NBA careers which is not including any endorsements or shoe deals.

