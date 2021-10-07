CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NBA players indicted in alleged health care scheme

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors held a news conference to detail charges against 18 former NBA players accused of defrauding the league's health and benefits plan of nearly $4 million.

