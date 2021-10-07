UHD's Chuck Jackson, Scholar of the Terrifying and Frightening
Dr. Chuck Jackson has been teaching U.S. film studies and literature including the American horror genre for almost 20 years in UHD’s Department of English. His area of study analyzes 20th century African-American novels and short stories, the Southern Gothic, mid-century U.S. horror films, and ‘70s and ‘80s experimental Black and Chicanx filmmaking — Jackson’s contributions to these fields of research have been featured in prestigious peer-reviewed journals.news.uhd.edu
Comments / 0