Joaquin Phoenix is ready for a ‘Joker’ sequel: ‘There are some things we could do’

Joaquin Phoenix is ready for a Joker sequel! The Hollywood star was asked if there was a potential storyline in the works, following the successful release of the first film, making over $1 billion at the box office around the world.

The actor described the iconic character as “an interesting guy,” declaring that “there are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further.”

And while he didn’t give any details about the new project, it was reported that filmmaker Todd Phillips had already been working on a possible script for the sequel, following a rumored deal that could have Phillips as a co-writer for the movie.

“Phillips is in talks to reprise his role as director for a second Joker outing (he and Scott Silver, who penned the gritty Joker screenplay, will write the follow-up),“ The Hollywood reporter shared.

Multiple outlets also reported that Warner Brothers even have a “planned sequel” on their schedule, and it could be taking place “in the same universe” as Superman.

This is not the first time Phoenix reveals his interest in playing the character again, as he previously talked about a conversation he had with the director of the first film.

“I talked to Todd [Phillips] a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just working together, but also specifically, if there‘s something else with Joker that might be interesting,” the actor shared.