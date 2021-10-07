CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez reportedly bought a house in Maui

By Fabiana Buontempo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have been dating for a few years now. Now it seems, Bezos is taking things to the next level with Sanchez as he reportedly purchased a home with her in Maui.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPaLt_0cKIjLlv00 GettyImages
Jeff Bezos has been donating to charities in Maui.

Pacific Business News reported the news that the couple purchased the home but it is unknown how much they paid for the home that is located on the island’s south shore.

“Jeff and Lauren love Maui, have a home on the island, visit frequently, and want to be a part of supporting the local community,” a source close to the couple told Pacific Business News. It doesn’t come as a surprise that Bezos has purchased a home in Hawaii, considering the Amazon founder is the second-richest man in the world, according to Bloomberg‘s Billionaires Index.

Bezos holds a special place in his heart for Maui as he donated to the Hawaii Land Trust to help protect four areas on Maui, according to Business Insider.

When the couple isn’t shopping around for houses in Maui, they are jetting around on Bezos’ $65 million private jet a few months ago.

Two years ago Bezos and ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos divorced after 25 years of marriage. The reasoning for their split was Bezos’ infidelity with Sanchez. For some backstory on Sanchez, she is a news anchor and entertainment reporter. The 51-year-old has an impressive resume filled with jobs such as being a frequent guest host on ‘The View,’ a former co-host on Fox 11’s ‘Good Day LA,’ and an anchor and correspondent on ‘Extra.’

