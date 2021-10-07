CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

I’m Confused. Why Does My Crazy Phone Show Its In Zita, TX?

By Charlie
NewsTalk 940 AM
NewsTalk 940 AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever been using an app, and it shows your location as Zita, TX? It's happened to me and several friends of mine. I figured out why my phone shows its in Zita, TX. A long time ago, there actually was a town in the panhandle named Zita. Zita was, is, an unincorporated community located right here in Randall County. I was able to find real estate listings, and it shows up on the list of populated places.

newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

Junior League of Amarillo Brings LoCash to Best of Texas Oct 15

Oct 15 is going to be a night you don't want to miss. The Junior League of Amarillo presents Best of Texas featuring LoCash that night. There will be a lot of food and live music, all helping out a great cause. If you are a first responder, we want to honor you as being part of the best of Texas by giving you a chance to win a table for the event. Find out more by clicking on this link.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Texas’ 25 Most Dangerous Cities-The One Missing From The List Will Surprise You!

Here in Texas--where we can conceal/carry, you never really know who's packing and who isn't--so it's always advisable to think twice... well, maybe THREE times--before you engage with someone with bad intentions. Even though we can defend ourselves more than adequately-that doesn't seem to have as big an effect on crime as you might think. So--here are the 25 most dangerous cities in Texas, according to the FBI's latest round of crime stats. And you'll be surprised what city is MISSING from the list:
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Meredith
NewsTalk 940 AM

Did You Know it’s Illegal for Texans to Buy Any Tesla Made in Texas?

Texas made would be pretty cool to hear about anything, but sadly Texans this one you can't buy. Texans were excited to hear that Elon Musk would be moving a massive Tesla factory to the state's capital in Austin. This going to bring a ton of high paying jobs to Texans and it means we will be able to check out some new cars coming out of Tesla right here in our state. Unfortunately, you will never be able to buy one, unless a law is changed.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
937
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy