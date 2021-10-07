I’m Confused. Why Does My Crazy Phone Show Its In Zita, TX?
Have you ever been using an app, and it shows your location as Zita, TX? It's happened to me and several friends of mine. I figured out why my phone shows its in Zita, TX. A long time ago, there actually was a town in the panhandle named Zita. Zita was, is, an unincorporated community located right here in Randall County. I was able to find real estate listings, and it shows up on the list of populated places.newstalk940.com
