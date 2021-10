There was quite a bit of dust as you made your way into the makeshift parking lot at John Stiff Park, The combination of no rain and dying grass made for the perfect storm as I parked. But there was more than that in the air. Getting out of the car, you're immediately taken by the sounds of thousands of folks who in some cases have traveled several hours singing in harmony with the Newsboys. For a moment something amazing happened. A large crowd gathered and it wasn't demonstrations or political agendas.. It was a moment of unity. Franklin Graham had come to Amarillo.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO